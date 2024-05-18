Top-tier concerts drew over a million visitors to Singapore Sports Hub early 2024

Driven by top-tier concerts, the number of visitors to the Sports Hub in the first three months of 2024 exceeded one million, which was more than the 700,000 visitors in the second half of 2023.

The concerts alone – by Coldplay and Mayday in January, Ed Sheeran in February and Taylor Swift in March – drew a combined total of around 840,000 visitors. The shows were held at the 55,000-capacity National Stadium.

The figures were shared by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, who was personally involved in securing a deal to bring American pop star Swift and her globally successful Eras Tour to Singapore. Swift’s concert was a coup for the Republic as it was her only stop in the region.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) noted a “surge in tourism” that boosted Singapore’s economy in the first quarter of 2024 – largely due to the Coldplay and Swift concerts – in its macroeconomic review published in April.

Coldplay was estimated to have brought in over 200,000 fans over six shows in January, while Swift drew more than 300,000 fans to her six shows in March.

According to estimates by private-sector analysts, these large-scale concerts could have generated tourism receipts of between $350 million and $450 million, MAS noted, with estimates differing depending on assumptions such as the proportion of foreign visitors among the concertgoers and their length of stay in Singapore.