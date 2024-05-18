Seoul seeks \'best sleeper\'

Following last weekend's zoning-out contest, a best sleeper competition was held on Saturday afternoon at Yeouido Hangang Park.
Starting at 2 p.m., participants napped for an hour and a half, during which their heart rates were measured every half hour. The winner was determined by the greatest difference between their baseline heart rate, measured before the nap, and their lowest heart rate during the nap.
This contest was part of the Seoul City Government's Hanging Outdoor Library program, which aims to provide various activities for exhausted city dwellers to recharge.
Choi Ji-won
The Korea Herald
Asia News Network