Don’t miss out on a spectacular event Bangkok Hot Rod Custom Show 2024  

Many activities will be awaited for all visitors. Those are included in the custom and hotrod automobiles contest to win the Best of Show 2024 award.

Each winner in both the cars and motorbike categories will receive the first prize and a plane ticket with accommodation to join Kustomfest 2024 in Indonesia together with the organizing team, with one seat per reward.

Additionally, each category winner will also get a chance to win prizes from sponsors, and a special prize- International Guest Picks, which judges from car builders, organizers, media, and artists intend to present to all creators, totalling more than 40 awards.

At the event, there will also be the launch of the BANGKOK BOY, a custom bike representing Thailand’s creativity designed by the BANGKOK HOTROD team. The BANGKOK BOY will represent Thailand’s potential via a competition throughout the Asia region.

For the first time with the arrival of 9 of the best automobiles of 7 Builders from the Yokohama Hot Rod event that have never shown in other countries before. At the Custom World Class zone, many notable figures will come for the showcase this year.

They include the 1961 Buick LeSabre MQQN BLESSING and MQQN SHINE 1966 Harley Davidson Shovelhead that come together as a double pack from Mooneyes, Japan / Harley Davidson Pan Shovel Chopper (Best Chopper 2023) from LUCK MC JAPAN, the only Asian builder to win the Award of Excellence From Harley-Davidson Design Team in the global custom arena at Born-Free USA / 1967 Harley Davidson Shovel Engine from CHERRY'S COMPANY JAPAN, a customization shop that specializes in the Cafe Racer that has created the BMW R Nine T "Highway Fighter" and many other automobiles from the famous customization shops of Land of the Rising Sun.

Meet the special area, CUSTOM PLAYGROUND, which is decorated as a playground for celebrities to show their notable automobiles. Those are such from Tik - Jesdaporn Pholdee, Mario Maurer, Beer Piyalert Baiyoke, Na Nek Ketsepsawat Palakawong, and Dj Petjah Wichian Kusolmanomai, as well as many other automobiles of famous KOLs.

Moreover, there are CarVenture Custom - 9 classic cars, linking the present with 9 Characters Art Toy, to the future in the digital world at the CUSTOM DIGITAL zone. Specially, the event also gathers Thai artists, talented artists who are behind many stunning custom bikes and hot rod cars in Thailand for both Pinstripe and Air Brush works to join the Kustom Paint Thailand contest, a competition for artists to show their creativity in a limited time.

Enjoy shopping at the event all day long with fantastic custom automobiles from Thai Honda, Harley Davison Thailand, and Royal Enfield, and products from our sponsors, Michelin, CHIEF HELMET, and Lamina, along with cool drinks from LEO, and Ashura. Accessories from over 80 domestic and overseas shops are also available at the event in the Swap Meet zone, which is ready to offer special prices for all visitors at the event.