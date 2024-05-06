Ex-BOT chief against moving FIDF debt to central bank to cut public debt

Throughout his tenure as Bank of Thailand (BOT) governor from 2010-2015, Prasarn Trairatvorakul faced similar calls to lift burdens on the budget from FIDF debt that originally totalled 1.14 trillion baht.

One proposal was to transfer it to the central bank, with commercial and state-owned banks contributing a supplementary fee of 0.47% and the BOT then using 0.46% to repay the FIDF debt and 0.01% to pay the deposit protection agency.

That proposal now looks set to resurface as the Srettha Thavisin government seeks ways to cut high public debt and curb the BOT’s autonomy.