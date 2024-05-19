More than 60% Thais support relisting marijuana as a drug: NIDA poll

The survey by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA Poll) found that 60.38% per cent of the respondents “totally agreed” with the plan and 15.27% “rather agreed” with it.

The survey was carried out nationwide among 1,310 respondents, at least 15 years old, on May 14-15.

NIDA Poll said 14.5% of the respondents “totally disagreed” with the relisting of marijuana as a drug and 8.93% “rather disagreed” while 0.92% of the respondents had no comment.

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin said on Monday that marijuana would be put back on the Category 5 drug list within this year.