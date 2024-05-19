Senator predicts Srettha’s removal as PM over Pichit’s appointment

“This was an intention to violate the charter and ethics of the prime minister to nominate an unqualified person to be appointed by the King as a minister,” Praphan alleged.

Praphan argued that Pichit’s nomination by Srettha particularly violated Article 160 (7) of the Constitution which states: “A minister must not be a person sentenced by a judgment to imprisonment, irrespective of the finality of the case or a suspension of the punishment, except for an offence committed through negligence, a petty offence or a defamation offence.”

Praphan said Pichit was making his own optimistic interpretation by saying he was jailed by a court order, not by a judgment so he had not violated Article 160 (7).

Praphan pointed out that a judgment could also be made in the form of an order and both resulted in the same imprisonment penalty.

In 2008, while representing former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra in a corruption case, Pichit and two junior colleagues were charged with offering a cash bribe of 2 million baht contained in a paper bag to officials of the Supreme Court's Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions.

They were sentenced to six months in jail each for contempt of court despite their argument that the bag was supposed to contain only snacks.

Reacting to the argument by the Pheu Thai Party that Pichit’s appointment in the Cabinet had happened more than 10 years since he had served his prison term, and that he was qualified to become an MP under the charter, Praphan argued that qualifications for Cabinet members are more stringent than those for MPs, and Article 160 (7) overrules the ones for MPs qualifications.

Praphan also noted that even if Pichit resigned as PM’s Office Minister now, it would be too late to prevent the case against Srettha from being heard by the Constitutional Court on whether he had violated Article 160 (7).