US issues worldwide alert amid threat of violence against LGBTQ+ community

"Due to the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations, or violent actions against US citizens and interests, the Department of State advises US citizens overseas to exercise increased caution," the department said in a statement.

The alert comes two weeks before the start of LGBTQ+ Pride Month in the United States.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement people in the LGBTQ+ community "continue to face insidious forms of stigma and discrimination."