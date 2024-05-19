Thailand could gain from US’ huge increase in tariffs on Chinese goods

"Thailand may benefit from the trade war when the United States imposes high import tariffs on goods from China. This situation may prompt the search for alternative products, which could be to Thailand’s advantage. For instance, Thailand is the world's second-largest exporter of air-conditioning units behind China. In the new scenario there could be an increase in demand for Thai-made air-conditioners," Kriengkrai said.

The US had earlier raised tariffs on air-conditioners imported from China, which resulted in an increase in demand for air-conditioning units from Thailand. Consequently, there is ongoing monitoring into whether this trade war would lead to further tariff increases on other goods from China beyond the automotive sector, he said.

If there are additional categories affected, products from Thailand that can serve as substitutes may also see positive effects, he added.