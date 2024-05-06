CIB warns of call centres using ‘deepfakes’ made from generative AI

CIB said on Monday that some call-centre gangs are using generative artificial intelligence (AI) to produce fake videos, fake TV news or articles, and can even clone their voice or faces when making calls to their prospective victims.
The bureau explained that this so-called “deepfake” technology allows a gangster to look like someone close to the victim, who is then deceived into transferring money.
The gang members also use generative AI to create video clips or articles on fake businesses to make their schemes look credible when luring victims to invest.
CIB said when people receive a phone call or a video call, they should pay attention to details like the tone and rhythm of speech. If the tones are distorted or the rhythm of speech is too smooth, the voice may be generated by AI.
Also, when they receive a video call, people should check to see if the lips are moving naturally or not. The call recipient should also ask the caller about things that only family members know, CIB advised.
People buying products or investing in schemes should also carefully check their bank accounts before transferring funds.