CIB warns of call centres using ‘deepfakes’ made from generative AI

CIB said on Monday that some call-centre gangs are using generative artificial intelligence (AI) to produce fake videos, fake TV news or articles, and can even clone their voice or faces when making calls to their prospective victims.

The bureau explained that this so-called “deepfake” technology allows a gangster to look like someone close to the victim, who is then deceived into transferring money.

The gang members also use generative AI to create video clips or articles on fake businesses to make their schemes look credible when luring victims to invest.