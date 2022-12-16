New, expanded markets may see Thai rice exports cross 2022 target

Also, he said Iraq’s import of 1.3 million tonnes of rice in the first 10 months of this year has helped rice exports grow by 500% year-on-year.

Export of rice to the US and the Philippines – both of which are Thailand’s key markets – has grown by 25% and 44% respectively.

Ronnaraong said he expects rice exports to rise further in 2023 thanks to the exchange rate and the easing of Covid-19 measures.

He also said Indonesia and Bangladesh have expressed interest in importing rice from Thailand because their harvests are not large enough to cover domestic demand.