Farm output set to accelerate its rise next year: Office of Agricultural Economics

It cited favourable weather, an increase in rain, as two major factors driving growth this year. Rising prices for crops also encouraged farmers to plant more, the office said.

It said government efforts – such as using technology to reduce production costs, improving agriculture products to meet standards and expanding offline and online marketing channels – increased production and sales of farmer goods.

Government stimulus measures helped increase consumption of agricultural products, while the easing of restrictions and subsequent economic recovery are leading to an increase of exports of Thai agricultural products, the office said.