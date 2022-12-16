Thailand’s economy to grow by 3.6% in 2023, riding on tourism recovery: UTCC

He said the nation’s economy was predicted to grow by 3.3% this year, driven by the tourism sector after Covid restrictions were eased, which has brought an influx of tourists to the country, while exports continue to thrive.

UTCC has forecast that in 2023, Thailand’s export and import growth will be 1.2% and 2.2% respectively while investment from the public sector will expand by 3.2%.

He said inflation in the country would increase by 3% if the global and national economy follow these conditions: global trade volume rises by 2.5%, the global economy grows by 2.7%, 22-24 million people visit Thailand, currency rate stays at 35.95 baht to the US. dollar, crude oil from Dubai remains at US$92.50 per barrel, and the policy interest rate stays at 1.25-2%.