Young Thais urged to eat more rice as records show slump in demand
The Commerce Ministry has launched a campaign calling on young Thais to eat more rice after a recent study showed that the consumption of rice in Thailand has plummeted.
“In 2018, the rate of rice consumption among Thais, particularly the younger generation, dropped from 100 kilos per person per year to 72kg per person per year,” said Udom Srisomsong, deputy director-general of the Department of Internal Trade.
“In Bangkok, the rate of consumption has dropped to just 50kg per person per year.”
To combat this, the department launched the “Thai Kids Enjoy Thai Rice” roadshow recently.
The roadshow was taken to 10 schools in Bangkok as well as to Chatuchak and Ramintra weekend markets.
At the event, many members of the Thai Rice Entrepreneurs Association showcased a variety of rice-based products.
The event also featured a demonstration on preparing basic meals as well as information about different rice varieties, their unique flavours and nutritional properties.
“This project aims to educate Thai children on the benefits of locally grown rice varieties,” said Yongyut Pruekmahadamrong, president of the Thai Rice Entrepreneurs Association.
The event also displayed new rice varieties and the different ways they can be used.
“Young people are urged to consume more rice with vibrant colours,” Yongyut said.
“Thai rice has earned a name for itself internationally,” said Somkiat Makkayathorn, honorary president of the Thai Rice Entrepreneurs Association.
“Thai jasmine rice is No 1 in the world for its taste, aroma and softness. Thai riceberry or coloured ‘Khao Kam’ is packed with antioxidants that strengthen the body,” he added.
“It is important for young people to eat Thai rice, not just because it tastes great, but also because it will help preserve the culture of Thai rice for future generations.”