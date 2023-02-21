Young Thais urged to eat more rice as records show slump in demand

“In 2018, the rate of rice consumption among Thais, particularly the younger generation, dropped from 100 kilos per person per year to 72kg per person per year,” said Udom Srisomsong, deputy director-general of the Department of Internal Trade.

“In Bangkok, the rate of consumption has dropped to just 50kg per person per year.”

To combat this, the department launched the “Thai Kids Enjoy Thai Rice” roadshow recently.