Man found dead in deep hole on Bangkok street

The victim was crossing the road when he fell into the hole, which was covered only by an old wooden hatch.

The hole is located at a traffic island below the tracks of the Yellow Line monorail and close to the mouth of Soi Lat Phrao 49.

Rescue workers called to the scene found no signs of life in the victim. His body was eventually retrieved from the hole.

Authorities had yet to identify the victim as of press time.

A rescue worker at the scene said that it took over an hour to recover the body from the deep hole.

According to the source, the man was still alive shortly after his fall into the hole. A city law enforcement official who saw him fall attempted unsuccessfully to rescue him.

The local Chokchai Police Station will investigate to determine which state agency is responsible for the hole and whether any individual should be held accountable for the incident.