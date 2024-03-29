Yellow Line monorail resumes operation, offers discount, after mishap

Metal parts fell from a train track onto traffic below on Srinakarin Road, shortly after 8am near Kalantan Station on Thursday. Two cars were slightly damaged in the incident, while no injuries were reported.

Initial investigation revealed that a finger plate installed on the rail’s expansion joint had slipped from its position when the train ran over it, causing the part and other debris to fall. The missing parts also affected electrical systems of the rail from Kalanta (YL12) to Sri Udom (YL16) stations.

The Yellow Line operator, Eastern Bangkok Monorail Co, said the service would resume from Friday at the usual hours of 6am to midnight daily. However, some adjustments have been made to train frequency to allow technicians to inspect and replace the rail and equipment that malfunctioned.

From March 29 onward, the Yellow Line monorail running from Lat Phrao (YL01) to Hua Mak (YL11) stations will depart every 10 minutes, and every five minutes during rush hours.

Trains running from Si Iam (YL17) to Sam Rong (YL23) stations will depart every 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, trains running on the section affected by the incident, from Hua Mak (YL11) to Si Iam (YL17) stations, will depart every 25 minutes. Passengers travelling pass this section will be required to change the train, and only one side of the platform will be opened.