Yellow Line operator warned to ensure better safety
The Transport Ministry has ordered the Yellow Line monorail operator to suspend services until midnight pending an investigation of what caused metal parts to fall from the track onto Srinakarin Road on Thursday morning.
The order was given after Sorawut Nuangchamnong, secretary to Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit, and Pongkawin Juangroongruankit, an advisor to the transport minister, inspected the scene of the accident.
Sorawut said he and Pongkawin were dispatched by Suriya to investigate after the Rail Transport Department reported that metal parts fell from a track between Kalantan and Suan Luang stations at 8.30am.
Sorawut said the check revealed that a conductor rail on the inner side next to the emergency walkway on the southbound track heading to Samrong fell onto a supporting beam, after which its mountings fell onto the road, damaging three vehicles.
Sorawut said the Eastern Bangkok Monorail then evacuated passengers from two trains that were caught midway between Sri Udom and Sri Onnut stations.
The evacuation via the emergency walkway started at 9.11 am and was completed at 9.30am.
The passengers were later transported by Bangkok Mass Transit Authority buses to their destinations, Sorawut added.
He said the EBM would compensate for damage to the three vehicles. No one was injured in the accident, he added.
The Rail Transport Department has been instructed to work with the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) to pinpoint the cause of the accident to prevent similar incidents in the future.
The study was carried out with rail transport specialists and with representatives from EBM. He said the service would be suspended until midnight.
In the meantime, the BMTA would provide buses to shuttle Yellow Line passengers to their destinations, he added.
Sorawut said Suriya wanted the EBM to ensure better safety in the future and if more accidents occurred, the ministry could well review its concession contract.