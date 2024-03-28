Yellow Line operator warned to ensure better safety

The order was given after Sorawut Nuangchamnong, secretary to Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit, and Pongkawin Juangroongruankit, an advisor to the transport minister, inspected the scene of the accident.

Sorawut said he and Pongkawin were dispatched by Suriya to investigate after the Rail Transport Department reported that metal parts fell from a track between Kalantan and Suan Luang stations at 8.30am.

Sorawut said the check revealed that a conductor rail on the inner side next to the emergency walkway on the southbound track heading to Samrong fell onto a supporting beam, after which its mountings fell onto the road, damaging three vehicles.