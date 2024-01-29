Yellow Line offers special 25-baht package for Rabbit Card holders
A promotional package offering Yellow Line passengers 10 rides at 25 baht each will be available from February 1 to April 30.
The monorail operator, Eastern Bangkok Monorail (EBM), said on Monday that the package can only be bought by adult and student Rabbit Cards holders at all Yellow Line ticket booths or via the Rabbit Rewards smartphone application for 250 baht. Those who do not have a Rabbit Card can purchase one for 100 baht in person at the counter.
The package is only applicable to monorail rides from Lat Phrao to Samrong.
For more information, contact the MRT Yellow Line Call Centre at 02 617 6111, the official Line account @pinkyellowline, www.ebm.co.th or the MRTYellowLine Facebook page.