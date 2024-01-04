Deep dive into causes after Yellow Line monorail incident

Meanwhile, the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) and Eastern Bangkok Monorail (EBM) have been instructed to inspect the Yellow Line monorail thoroughly.

A wheel fell off a Yellow Line train and hit a taxi on Thepharak Road in Samut Prakan province at around 6:30pm on Tuesday. No casualties were reported.

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said during a Wednesday press conference that he has instructed EBM, which operates the Yellow Line monorail line, to compensate people affected by the incident.

MRTA and EBM have been ordered to accelerate their inspection and seek guidelines to prevent a repeat of the incident and to boost confidence among passengers and passers-by.