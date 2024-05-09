Complex senatorial voting system may allow manipulation, say experts

Assoc Prof Prinya Thaewanarumitkul, from Thammasat University’s Faculty of Law, said the Election Commission (EC) was unlikely to announce the vote result by July 2 as scheduled because the voting system is very complex. The system requires six rounds of voting in the district, provincial and national levels.

The EC has started preparing for the selection of new senators now that the current junta-appointed Senate’s five-year term expires on Friday.

“I believe the voting process is too complicated for the EC to meet the July 2 deadline for announcing voting results,” Prinya said.

He was speaking at a panel discussion organised by the Thai Journalists Association on Thursday.

He also said that the EC’s regulations on the introduction of senatorial candidates were “problematic” as it restricted freedom and could impact transparency. Prinya also said that he believes the EC went beyond its legal powers when it decided that potential senators can only introduce themselves instead of campaigning, and the introduction can only be done through electronic media. Anybody violating these regulations could face imprisonment, a fine or a ban from future elections.

Prinya called on the EC to make video recordings of the voting publicly available and allow media observers to ensure transparency.