Srettha meets in Italy with potential financiers, investors

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has revealed that he met in Milan, Italy, with Intesa Sanpaolo, a prominent financial institution specialising in international lending, and that they discussed the potential for financial support for Thailand’s Land Bridge project.

Intesa Sanpaolo knows about the Thai government's plans to expand Suvarnabhumi, Phuket, and Chiang Mai airports and showed interest, and may follow up with more detailed discussions, Srettha said.

Intesa Sanpaolo Bank is also interested in green bonds, aligning with the Thai government's policy to issue bonds worth about US$1 billion in July. The demand is expected to be around 25%, or about $250 million. The government will conduct a roadshow in early or mid-July.

Meeting with the president of the Industrial Design Association, which organises large exhibitions, Srettha mentioned his desire for the association to hold an exhibition in Thailand.