Why your neck, and how to actually fix it. Here’s how to ,Recovery

Are those minor aches really just "part of the job"?

In this episode of Take Flight, we sit down with Dr. Samitada Sungkapo or ‘หมอเมย์’, a Rehabilitation Medicine Specialist, to decode the early warning signs of Office Syndrome. We dive deep into why simply "taking a break" isn't enough, and how the science of Physical Recovery is the overlooked key to true Longevity.

Your body is designed to move, but our modern routines have trapped us in a sedentary lifestyle. It’s time to stop ignoring the discomfort and start listening to what your body is trying to tell you.

