Japan projects 370 trillion yen public-private drive to fiscal 2040

The Japanese government has projected that public-private investment in 17 strategic fields under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s “responsible and proactive” fiscal policy will exceed 370 trillion yen by fiscal 2040.

The estimate was presented on Wednesday (June 24) at a joint meeting of the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy and the Council for Japan’s Growth Strategy, both chaired by the prime minister.

The government expects the investment programme to encourage private-sector spending in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, shipbuilding, defence and other industries, helping Japan build a stronger economy.

Takaichi told the meeting that Japan was not falling behind other countries in technological innovation or labour productivity. “We'll eliminate excessive austerity and the lack of investments for the future, and make every effort to support efforts to acquire new market shares,” she stressed.