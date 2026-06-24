BOJ policymakers signal more rate rises after June hike to 1 per cent

Many Bank of Japan policymakers backed the case for continued interest rate increases at the central bank’s June policy meeting, where its first rate rise since December was approved, according to a summary of opinions released on Wednesday (June 24).

The BOJ’s Policy Board met on June 15 and 16 and voted to lift the policy rate to around 1 per cent from around 0.75 per cent, as members weighed the risk that inflation could move above the central bank’s 2 per cent target amid higher crude oil prices.

One board member said it was “appropriate” for the BOJ to raise the policy interest rate and adjust the degree of monetary accommodation, citing the risk that core consumer price growth could exceed the target.

Several members also pointed to the need for further tightening.