Japan shipowners seek safety assurances for Hormuz passage

Ensuring vessels can pass safely through the Strait of Hormuz is essential before navigation through the key waterway fully resumes, Hitoshi Nagasawa, president of the Japanese Shipowners’ Association, said in an interview with Jiji Press on Monday (June 22).

Nagasawa, who is also chairman of Nippon Yusen K.K., a major Japanese shipping company, said the resumption of vessel traffic in the strait was ‘conditional on a complete end to the war and assurances on the safety of ship routes’.

He welcomed the recent US-Iran agreement to end the fighting but warned against complacency, saying: ‘It’s premature to feel relieved.’