Japan visa fees to rise fivefold from July in biggest hike in 48 years

Japan is preparing to sharply raise visa fees in its largest increase in almost half a century, with the new rates to take effect from Wednesday (July 1, 2026), to cover rising immigration system costs as the number of tourists and foreign nationals entering the country continues to grow.

The fee increase was approved by the Cabinet on Friday (June 19, 2026), marking the first revision of visa fee rates since 1978, or more than 48 years ago.

Under the new rates, the fee for a single-entry visa will rise from 3,000 yen to 15,000 yen, a fivefold increase, while a multiple-entry visa will rise from 6,000 yen to 30,000 yen.

The move is a major increase that will directly affect tourists and business travellers from countries that still need visas to enter Japan.

Toshimitsu Motegi, Japan’s foreign minister, said the increase reflected inflation and exchange rate fluctuations that had accumulated over several decades, while confirming that the government did not expect a significant impact on inbound tourism.

Despite the sharp increase, the Japanese government believes demand for travel to the country remains strong.