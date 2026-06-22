Nikkei closes above 72,000 for first time as AI buying lifts market

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 Stock Average closed above 72,000 for the first time on Monday (22 June), extending its record-breaking run to a sixth consecutive session as buying in artificial intelligence-related shares remained strong.

The index, which tracks 225 selected issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s top-tier Prime Market, rose 1,103.90 points, or 1.55 per cent, from Friday to end at 72,353.96.

The broader TOPIX index climbed 50.09 points, or 1.24 per cent, to 4,095.05, also marking a fresh record closing high.

The Nikkei briefly advanced by more than 1,500 points, supported by continued buying of semiconductor and AI-related issues, before paring some gains as investors sold shares to lock in profits.