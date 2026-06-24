Japan protests Chinese gas drilling near East China Sea median line

Japan has protested to China over Beijing’s gas-field drilling activity near the median line in the East China Sea, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said on Wednesday (June 24).
Speaking at a press conference, Kihara said Japan had found a mobile drilling vessel fixed in waters on the Chinese side of the line separating the two countries’ claimed exclusive economic zones.
Tokyo also called for talks on joint resources development to resume at an early date.
The Japan Coast Guard issued a navigational warning for vessels in the area on Monday, while similar Chinese activity had also been confirmed in January.
“It is extremely regrettable that, despite repeated protests, China has continued unilateral development and attempts to create a fait accompli,” Kihara said.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]