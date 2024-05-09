Huge Rayong blaze tamed after Navy deploys drone, warship

The fire erupted when an 18-metre-tall fuel storage tank belonging to Map Ta Phut Tank Terminal Co exploded at around 10.40am on Thursday.

The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) deployed a drone to help control the blaze and a warship to evacuate residents affected, said RTN spokesperson Rear Admiral Veerudome Muangchean.

Firefighters battled for six hours to put out the fire, which at one time threatened to spread to another fuel storage tank.

So far, one person has been reported dead and four injured in the blaze.