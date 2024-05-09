Somsak discusses closer health cooperation with visiting Saudi minister

Somsak, permanent secretary at the Public Health Ministry Opas Karnkawinpong, and ministry executives welcomed Alkassabi and his delegation at the ministry.

Somsak thanked the Saudi minister for visiting him at the ministry.

He said public health cooperation between the two countries would benefit their people.

Somsak told Alkassabi that Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin had recently visited Saudi Arabia and returned with policies on bilateral cooperation on trade, public health and food production.