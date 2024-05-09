Somsak discusses closer health cooperation with visiting Saudi minister

Somsak, permanent secretary at the Public Health Ministry Opas Karnkawinpong, and ministry executives welcomed Alkassabi and his delegation at the ministry.
Somsak thanked the Saudi minister for visiting him at the ministry.
He said public health cooperation between the two countries would benefit their people.
Somsak told Alkassabi that Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin had recently visited Saudi Arabia and returned with policies on bilateral cooperation on trade, public health and food production.
“The government is working to make Thailand an international medical hub, so I would like to invite Saudi Arabia to send patients to receive treatment in Thailand,” Somsak said.
He added that he was glad to hear that Saudi Arabia had added Thailand to the list of nations its citizens could visit to seek medical treatment.
The Saudi minster said he felt honoured to have a chance to visit the Thai public health minister.
He said his delegation comprised representatives from more than nine government agencies as Saudi Arabia attached high importance to Thailand as a strategic partner of the Middle East kingdom.
The Saudi commerce minister said his country was also focused on public health development and that was the reason he had visited the Thai public health minister.
Alkassabi said Saudi Arabia would also welcome Thai investments in public health in the Middle East country, especially in the medicine market that was valued at US$8.6 billion.
He added that the Saudi government also encouraged Saudi tourists to visit Thailand to enjoy health tourism.