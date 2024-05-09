Phumtham frets over negativity about 10-year-old rice

Chiang Mai University academics warned recently that the rice is dangerous for human consumption as it is contaminated with cancer-causing toxins and pesticides.

Phumtham responded to this on Thursday, saying that he had proved on Monday that the rice was perfectly edible even though its colouring had changed and was not as delicious as newly harvested rice. He said people should not turn this into a “drama” and if they were really that concerned, they had the freedom to test out the rice.

Phumtham, who also doubles as deputy prime minister, led a group of civil servants, media, rice inspectors as well as exporters and rice mill owners to check out the 10-year-old rice stored at two warehouses in the Northeast province of Surin on Monday. While there, he ate several spoonsful of this rice served with stir-fried chicken with basil and omelette.

As for the concerns raised by experts, the minister said criticism will not bring any benefit to the 15,000 tonnes of stored rice. He added that he was not throwing down challenges, but wanted to ensure the rice can bring the best price in the auction scheduled for early June. He said he was worried that if this drama ensues, the auction may not take place and the rice may end up getting wasted.