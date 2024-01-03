Yellow Line trains slash service to every 30 minutes

In its announcement on Wednesday, EBM advised commuters to adjust their travel time accordingly. They also apologised for the inconvenience.

The sudden adjustment came after an incident on Tuesday evening, in which a wheel fell off a Yellow Line train and hit a taxi on Thepharak Road in Samut Prakan province. Nobody was injured by the mishap.

The train was running outbound at the time and had almost reached Si Thepha station when the accident occurred.

The accident prompted Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit to schedule urgent talks on Wednesday with Bangkok Mass Transit System Plc (BTSC), which owns 75% of EBM’s parent, BSR JV Consortium.

According to a source, BTSC was expected to give explanations regarding the cause of the accident, as well as highlight safety measures to prevent future accidents.

The Yellow Line spans 30.4 kilometres and 23 stations from northern Bangkok to Samut Prakan in the southern suburbs. Commercial operations began in July last year.