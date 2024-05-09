One fatality confirmed among 4 injured workers in Map Ta Phut fire

In its second statement after a fire broke out at 10.45am on Thursday, the Map Ta Phut Tank Terminal Co Ltd said the four injured workers were rushed to a hospital and one died later.

As of press time, black smoke was still seen billowing over the fuel storage tank at the Map Ta Phut Port in Rayong’s Muang district.

The company said all work at the factory had come to a halt after the fire broke out. All systems were also disengaged from the tank and firefighters were struggling to control the blaze.

“The company is deeply sorry for the loss of life and will take care of the families of the dead and injured workers to the fullest extent,” the statement said.