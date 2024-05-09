One fatality confirmed among 4 injured workers in Map Ta Phut fire

In its second statement after a fire broke out at 10.45am on Thursday, the Map Ta Phut Tank Terminal Co Ltd said the four injured workers were rushed to a hospital and one died later.
As of press time, black smoke was still seen billowing over the fuel storage tank at the Map Ta Phut Port in Rayong’s Muang district.
The company said all work at the factory had come to a halt after the fire broke out. All systems were also disengaged from the tank and firefighters were struggling to control the blaze.
“The company is deeply sorry for the loss of life and will take care of the families of the dead and injured workers to the fullest extent,” the statement said.
The company also said it was doing its best to control the situation and taking into account the impact on nearby communities and the environment.
As of 2pm, more explosions were heard at the pyrolysis storage tank, prompting the authorities to evacuate workers from nearby factories and residents of nearby communities.
The officials said some 100 families were evacuated from the area.
The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand has sought cooperation from the Map Ta Phut Port and Map Ta Phut Industrial Office to speed up the evacuations.
The Rayong administration has declared the area a Level 2 disaster zone.
Nil, a 54-year-old local resident, said that even though she lived a fair way away from the factory, she was still evacuated from her home. She said she heard the sound of a loud explosion shortly after 10.30am and when she looked up, she saw black smoke filling the air.