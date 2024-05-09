Court demands disclosure of probe into Prawit luxury watches

Veera Somkwamkid, a political activist and leader of the people’s anti-corruption network, announced on Thursday that the court had on May 2 ordered both the commission and the NACC Office to pay a fine of 5,000 baht each for not complying with its orders.

The court also ordered both parties to disclose the results of the investigation to Veera within 15 days.

Veera said the latest order came after the Central Administrative Court began conducting an inquiry on February 16 this year.

He said he would cite the latest court order when filing a nonfeasance charge against NACC commissioners and the NACC Office at the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases.