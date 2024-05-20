Hot daytime temperatures and heavy rain forecast for much of Thailand

The Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rains today (May 20) especially in parts of the northern and central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, as well as in the east and south. Residents of these areas should be aware of the dangers of thunderstorms, strong gusts, and torrential downpours, which may cause flash flooding and landslides.
The southwest winds covering the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will strengthen from today until May 23. In addition, low pressure over the lower Bay of Bengal is predicted to intensify from May 22-26 and is expected to move northwards.
Waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will intensify from May 21 to 26. In the upper Andaman Sea, waves will be 2-3 metres high, reaching over 3 metres in areas with thunderstorms.
In the lower Andaman Sea, waves will be around 2 metres high, exceeding 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms. In the Gulf of Thailand, waves will be approximately 1 metre high, reaching 1-2 metres offshore and exceeding 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms. Shipping in the upper Andaman Sea should stay ashore, while in the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, boats should navigate with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.