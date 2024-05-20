Hot daytime temperatures and heavy rain forecast for much of Thailand

The Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rains today (May 20) especially in parts of the northern and central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, as well as in the east and south. Residents of these areas should be aware of the dangers of thunderstorms, strong gusts, and torrential downpours, which may cause flash flooding and landslides.

The southwest winds covering the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will strengthen from today until May 23. In addition, low pressure over the lower Bay of Bengal is predicted to intensify from May 22-26 and is expected to move northwards.