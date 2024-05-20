Srettha holds F1 talks with Formula One Group in Italy

Thai PM attends Emilio-Romagna Grand Prix, discusses potential for F1 race in Bangkok

Thai PM Srettha Thavisin used the opportunity of his official visit to Italy to visit the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit in Imola, near Bologna, and hold talks with the CEO of the Formula 1 Group, the rights holder of the FIA Formula One World Championship, on the possibility of Thailand hosting an F1 race in 2027 or 2028.

Srettha posted on Facebook that he believes Thailand has the opportunity to host an F1 race in 2027 or 2028 in Bangkok to attract both investors and tourists. He mentioned that a feasibility study is currently underway.

He also met Alexander Albon Ansusinha, the Thai-British driver from the Williams team and used the Facebook post to express pride in Alex's abilities and the hope that Alex would inspire Thai youth who aspire to pursue careers in racing.

The Prime Minister is on an official visit to Italy from May 17-21.

