Returned ‘Golden Boy’ statue to arrive in Bangkok today

A formal ceremony to welcome two stolen artefacts from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York will be held on Tuesday, the Fine Arts Department said on Monday.

The bronze statue of the Hindu god Shiva adorned in regalia, also known as the “Golden Boy”, and a bronze statue of a seated woman with her hands raised above her head, are due to arrive in Thailand today.

These artefacts, both dating back 900 to 1,000 years, are among several others that have been taken from Thailand unlawfully.