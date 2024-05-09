Minister unveils plan to promote Thai soft power via NBT, Modern 9

She said she has been put in charge of the government’s PR Department and MCOT Plc, which runs the Modern 9 TV channel and will soon invite representatives from both agencies to discuss content for the two channels. She said they could be used to better disseminate the government’s policies and echo people’s voices.

Jiraporn reckons programming of the NBT channel can be done faster than that of Modern 9 because MCOT is a listed company.

“The government must have an outlet for announcing its policies and communicating with the people,” Jiraporn said. “NBT’s programming can be adjusted to reflect and promote the government’s policies.”