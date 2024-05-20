Minister explores collaboration with Italian green energy startups

Maris met with Manuele Aufiero, co-founder of Sizable Energy, and Andrea Gennarini, co-founder of 2100 Venture, on May 19 in Milan. Thailand is particularly interested in Sizable Energy's patented innovation, which integrates pumped-storage hydroelectricity technology with the potential of saltwater on the sea surface.

The design principle involves creating large spherical reservoirs made from recycled plastic, interconnected and floating on the ocean surface. These reservoirs utilise wind and solar power to drive the desalinated water, which is lighter than seawater. The mechanism involves the movement of saturated seawater between the reservoirs, generating electricity. This entire process does not use fossil fuels and does not create any pollution. Moreover, it operates within a closed system to ensure it is secure and environmentally friendly.

Maris discussed the details with the companies and the potential of this innovation in providing alternative energy for Thailand. He plans to present this technology to EGAT to arrange further discussions and explore the feasibility of its implementation.