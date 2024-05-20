Minister explores collaboration with Italian green energy startups

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampong, who is currently in Italy with PM Srettha Thavisin and members of the Thai delegation, has held discussions with clean energy startups with a view to possible collaborative research with the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) to propel innovations in converting seawater into clean electricity.
Maris met with Manuele Aufiero, co-founder of Sizable Energy, and Andrea Gennarini, co-founder of 2100 Venture, on May 19 in Milan. Thailand is particularly interested in Sizable Energy's patented innovation, which integrates pumped-storage hydroelectricity technology with the potential of saltwater on the sea surface.
The design principle involves creating large spherical reservoirs made from recycled plastic, interconnected and floating on the ocean surface. These reservoirs utilise wind and solar power to drive the desalinated water, which is lighter than seawater. The mechanism involves the movement of saturated seawater between the reservoirs, generating electricity. This entire process does not use fossil fuels and does not create any pollution. Moreover, it operates within a closed system to ensure it is secure and environmentally friendly.
Maris discussed the details with the companies and the potential of this innovation in providing alternative energy for Thailand. He plans to present this technology to EGAT to arrange further discussions and explore the feasibility of its implementation.
"Beyond laying the ground for collaboration between Thailand's EGAT and Italy's Sizable Energy in finding alternative energy solutions for Thailand, the discussions also covered the potential for the Italian startup network and investors to participate in various activities to empower SMEs and the younger generation in Thailand," said Kulit Sombatsiri, advisor to the Prime Minister. “This includes business matching, fundraising from angel investors, fostering joint ventures, and organising hackathons to elevate young tech developers. The two-hour discussion was highly beneficial for Thailand."