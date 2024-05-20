Thailand launches new push to spotlight hidden tourism gems

Thailand has launched a major push to boost tourism revenue from second-tier provinces and cities under a five-point campaign.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said the initiative resulted from a brainstorming session held last week with nine ministries, the Royal Thai Police, and two other agencies.

The goal is to generate tourism revenue of 330 billion baht per year in the 55 second-tier provinces, said TAT deputy governor Somruedee Jitjong. These provinces currently generate only 20% of overall tourism revenue, but the TAT aims to boost that figure to 30%.