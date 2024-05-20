Thailand launches new push to spotlight hidden tourism gems

Thailand has launched a major push to boost tourism revenue from second-tier provinces and cities under a five-point campaign.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said the initiative resulted from a brainstorming session held last week with nine ministries, the Royal Thai Police, and two other agencies.
The goal is to generate tourism revenue of 330 billion baht per year in the 55 second-tier provinces, said TAT deputy governor Somruedee Jitjong. These provinces currently generate only 20% of overall tourism revenue, but the TAT aims to boost that figure to 30%.
Overall tourism revenue for 2024 is projected at 1.2 trillion baht.
The TAT called on all agencies at the meeting to collaborate on implementing five measures under the government policy to “Ignite Tourism Thailand.” The five measures for the 55 second-tier provinces are:
– Upgrading the standard of restaurants and basic infrastructure for tourism
– Improving and developing tourist destinations and surrounding landscapes
– Developing goods and services in response to tourist demand
– Promoting tourism routes and destinations via local traditions and stories
– Improving public transport links with all provinces and destinations
The brainstorming session included representatives from the ministries of defence, tourism and sports, transport, natural resources and environment, commerce, interior, culture, public health, and industry. The TAT also invited the RTP, the Tourism Council of Thailand, and the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration.
Somruedee said proposals from the session will be forwarded to the National Tourism Policy Committee for approval and budget for the next fiscal year.