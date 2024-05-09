'Communities failing to support minors who return from detention centres'

Minors who had been convicted or sent to youth detention centres were usually unwelcome in their communities when they wanted to return to their normal life, said Daniel Bey, the Asia Pacific regional director of an education advocacy NGO Prison Fellowship International.

He was speaking at the online seminar titled: “A Life Rewritten: Empowering Young Offenders for Renewal through Alternative Education” organised by Thailand’s Equitable Education Fund (EEF).

“A released inmate leaves the first physical prison and potentially enters into a second social prison,” Bey said.

According to a report by the Thai Department of Juvenile Observation and Protection, as many as 12,602 Thais aged 11-18 were charged with legal cases in 2023. Of the figure, 91 per cent – 11,472 – were male.

The report showed that around 8,400 of them were neither studying nor employed. Most of them were found committing drug-related offences.

Bey emphasised the importance of the education afforded to minors behind bars, saying it could lead to a seamless transition from prison to society.