Police net huge haul of heroin, arrest 4 in Nong Khai raid

Acting on a tip-off, Nong Khai police and Border Patrol Police officers raided a house in the Northeast province’s Sang Khom district at about 10pm and found 20 cardboard boxes containing heroin inside.

Police also arrested the four men inside the house, identified only as Niyom, Sarawut, Prasit and Partho.

The police team later found nine more cardboard boxes full of heroin at a nearby rubber plantation. The 29 boxes found carried a total of 208 bags of heroin weighing 1,404 kilograms.

The suspects reportedly confessed that they had received the heroin from Laotian smugglers who had transported the drugs across the Mekong River on a motorboat. All four suspects were slapped with charges of smuggling heroin and possession of the drug with the intent to sell.



