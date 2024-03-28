Yellow Line monorail halted after metal parts fall onto street below

Two cars were slightly damaged in the incident, which occurred shortly after 8am near Kalantan Station. No injuries were reported.

Yellow Line operator Eastern Bangkok Monorail Co said that mountings from the power supply rail fell off the track, affecting the service between Kalantan and Suan Luang stations. The resulting power failure forced the company to suspend services at all stations.

Images posted on social media show train staff helping passengers evacuate from carriages stranded between stations.

The company said it was working with the Department of Rail Transport to tackle the problem and affected passengers would be refunded.

Social media users reported that objects had fallen from a Yellow Line train. Citing eyewitness testimony of locals, reports said the objects broke apart when they fell onto the road below.

The local Prawet Police Station has warned motorists and pedestrians using the outbound section of the road, between the Thanya Park mall and the Paradise Park mall, to take extra care.

The incident comes just two months after a rubber wheel from a Yellow Line train fell onto Theparak Road in Samut Prakan, damaging a taxi but leaving the occupants uninjured.