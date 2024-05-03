April sees positive inflation after six months, pushed by fuel prices

The TPSO also reported that the positive inflation in April had driven up the prices of some products compared to the previous month, notably foods and non-alcoholic drinks, which have become around 0.28% more expensive.

The prices of vegetables and fruits also rose due to the impact of the hot weather that resulted in lower crop output, said Poonpong, adding that this also resulted in higher prices for dining out.

Meanwhile, food items that saw decreased prices from the previous month include pork, mackerel, vegetable oil, and garlic.

Several non-food and drink products also saw around a 0.12% price hike over the previous month in line with rising prices of petrol and gasohol, said Poonpong. They include personal-care products, toilet paper, alcoholic beverages and cigarettes.

Non-food items whose prices decreased in April included clothes, detergent and diesel fuel.

The TPSO estimated the consumer price index in May to continue to expand due to three contributing factors: higher electricity charges, rising prices of agricultural products, and the price of crude oil in the global market that could stabilise at a high level.