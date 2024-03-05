Headline inflation in an even keel thanks to falling food, fuel prices, govt power subsidies

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, TPSO director-general, told the press on Tuesday that this was the fifth consecutive month for the headline inflation rate to have fallen, and the main reason was that fresh food, including meat and vegetables, was becoming cheaper.

He said dropping fuel prices and subsidised electricity bills were also contributing to the drop in inflation rate.

The headline inflation rate for the first two months of this year was down by 0.94% when compared to the same period last year. The headline inflation rate in January came in at 106.98, down by 1.11% year on year.