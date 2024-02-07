Commerce, industry and banking group worried over Thailand's declining inflation

Thawee Piyapatana, vice president of the Federation of Thai Industries, said the JSCCIB agreed in its meeting to maintain its earlier prediction of 2024 GDP growth at between 2.8 to 3.3%.

But the growth prediction did not take into account the impact from a massive stimulus package of 500 billion baht if the government goes ahead with the digital wallet scheme, Thawee said.

The government has vowed to implement the project despite warning from several economists that it would cause economic risks due to massive public liabilities. The government has so far declined to commit when the project will be implemented.