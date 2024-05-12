Enigmatic 'floating' lake uncovered in Quang Binh, Vietnam

A mysterious lake has been discovered in Thung Cave within the World’s Natural Heritage Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, in the central province of Quang Binh.

It was discovered during an expedition by the Jungle Boss adventure tourism company and announced by the director of the company Le Luu Dung.

The lake is located around one kilometre from the entrance of the cave, in one of the most pristine caverns in the area, situated deep within a strictly protected zone of the national park.

It was found in an area about 15 metres higher than the main underground river branch inside the cave, making it look like it was 'floating' on the cave wall.

The lake is surrounded by stalactite columns with an underground river system underneath it. The newly-discovered lake has a transparent emerald green colour and has been tentatively named Lo Lung (floating) lake due to its unique location.