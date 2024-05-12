An overview of 250 outgoing senators’ role during their 5-year term

The new senators are expected to be elected not later than June.

The next batch of senators, compared to the 250 outgoing Senate members, will have no role to play in the election of the PM, according to Sections 269 and 272 of the Constitution.

On August 22, Pheu Thai Party candidate Srettha Thavisin was elected Thailand’s new prime minister after receiving 482 out of 750 parliamentary votes in the lower and upper Houses, well above the required 376. His tally included 152 votes from the Senate.

In contrast, Pita Limjaroenrat, the PM candidate and then leader of the Move Forward Party on July 13 last year got 324 votes from parliamentarians, but only 13 from senators, while 159 others abstained. The Move Forward Party had won the most number of seats in the May 14 general election.

Senators opposed to Pita cited his intention to amend the lese majeste law, or Article 112 of the Penal Code, as the reason for not voting for him.

“Those who are a PM candidate, firstly, need to respect the nation, religion, and the monarch. If anyone possesses these qualities, the Senate will consider them,” said Senator Kittisak Rattanawaraha before Pita was rejected.

In 2019, this Senate also voted in favour of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha when he was vying for the top job against Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit – the leader of the dissolved Future Forward Party (Move Forward’s predecessor).

Prayut, who staged the coup in 2014, got 499 out of 500 votes, with one abstention. No vote from the Senate was handed to his competitor.