Seoul transit pass for travelers to be available starting July

The city's initiative to introduce a short-term pass, available for one, two, three, five, and seven days, is geared towards enhancing the user experience through its affordable pricing. City officials explained that the pass is estimated to cost around 20,000 won (US$15) for a five-day duration.

This presents a more cost-effective option compared to the cash-only daily pass provided by Tmoney for foreign tourists, which is priced at 15,000 won for one day, including a 5,000 won deposit with a 500 won service fee. This pass is a hassle for foreign tourists, as they have to purchase them using cash only and retrieve their deposit money back from a ticket vending machine at subway stations, city officials explained.