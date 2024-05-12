Thai Festival in Shanghai 2024 kicks off

Being one of the largest Thai cultural events in Shanghai, the festival features an array of Thai brands at the Super Brand Mall from Friday through Sunday.

"This festival transcends being a mere event; it serves as a bridge connecting our rich cultures and peoples, fostering mutual understanding, appreciation, and an enduring friendship," said Prinat Apirat, consul general of Thailand in Shanghai, in her opening address.

"I'd like to invite everyone to embark on a cultural exploration and discovery journey, travelling to Thailand under the visa-free regime between China and Thailand," said Apirat.

Approximately 10 Thai restaurants in Shanghai participated in the event, providing Thai dishes alongside exotic fruits like durian and popular snacks directly imported from Thailand.