Thai Festival in Shanghai 2024 kicks off

Being one of the largest Thai cultural events in Shanghai, the festival features an array of Thai brands at the Super Brand Mall from Friday through Sunday.
"This festival transcends being a mere event; it serves as a bridge connecting our rich cultures and peoples, fostering mutual understanding, appreciation, and an enduring friendship," said Prinat Apirat, consul general of Thailand in Shanghai, in her opening address.
"I'd like to invite everyone to embark on a cultural exploration and discovery journey, travelling to Thailand under the visa-free regime between China and Thailand," said Apirat.
Approximately 10 Thai restaurants in Shanghai participated in the event, providing Thai dishes alongside exotic fruits like durian and popular snacks directly imported from Thailand.
Visitors could also indulge in Thai lifestyle products, experience traditional Thai massages and handicrafts, and try traditional Thai costumes.
The event demonstrates the allure of Thai culture by offering a comprehensive view of Thai culture through various aspects, including cuisine, entertainment, sports, fashion, and tourism services, according to the Shanghai Office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand.
"This year's festival coincides with Shanghai's May 5 Shopping Festival, which will mutually promote and attract more public participation," said Zhu Weimin, vice chairman of the Shanghai Public Diplomacy Association.
This festival will showcase Thailand's diverse cultures, tourism and cuisines in a multidimensional way, allowing Shanghai residents, especially young people, to experience Thai culture, Zhu added.
With next year marking the 50th anniversary of China-Thailand diplomatic relations, Luo Jiashun, senior vice chairman of CP Group Michael Ross, said that this festival will focus on driving consumption through tourism and cultural integration, enabling the dissemination and spread of Thai trends and styles.
Moreover, the festival featured the booth of the Trendy Thai Urban Film Month, hosted by CP Group, which will promote seven upcoming Thai films.
Marking its inaugural presence, Thailand's Creative Economy Agency joined the festival, inviting five Thai creative design brands to exhibit their products, infused with contemporary Thai spirit and creativity.
Zheng Zheng
China Daily