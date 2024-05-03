Microsoft will invest US$2.2 billion in cloud and AI services in Malaysia

The new investment will include AI training for another 300,000 people, the establishment of a national AI centre of excellence, enhancing the nation’s cybersecurity capabilities and supporting the growth of Malaysia's developer community, Anwar said on Facebook.

Microsoft runs one of the world’s largest cloud computing operations and has taken a leap into artificial intelligence through its partnership with OpenAI, developers of ChatGPT.

Since then, Microsoft has integrated an AI assistant into its Microsoft Edge browser, named Copilot, helping lift its profits by 20% in the first quarter.

Microsoft sees Southeast Asia, with its population of over 600 million people, as a growing market and potential location for more AI product development. A study held by global consulting firm Kearney said AI could contribute nearly US$1 trillion (RM4.76 trillion) to South-East Asia’s GDP by 2030. Indonesia is expected to capture US$366bil (RM1.74 trillion) of the total and Malaysia's US$115bil (RM547.51 bil).

Microsoft said in a statement that the investment in Malaysia will build on its 2021 program to support inclusive economic growth. It said the proposed national AI centre will drive AI adoption across key industries and the public sector while ensuring AI governance and regulatory compliance.

“Together with Microsoft, we look forward to creating more opportunities for our (small and medium-sized enterprises) and better-paying jobs for our people as we ride the AI revolution to fast-track Malaysia’s digitally empowered growth journey,” Trade Minister Zafrul Aziz said in a statement.

AP